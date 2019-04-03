This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 3 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Masked gang attack cancer patient with hammer in front of his family during burglary

Tariq Meraj was attacked in his home last Tuesday.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 2:26 PM
44 minutes ago 7,678 Views 10 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4574840
Damage done to the house.
Image: TheJournal.ie
Damage done to the house.
Damage done to the house.
Image: TheJournal.ie

A FATHER OF three who is suffering from cancer was attacked in his home by a masked gang who beat him with a sledgehammer in front of his family. 

Tariq Meraj was attacked in his home last Tuesday shortly after he returned from evening prayers at a nearby mosque. 

Meraj, his wife and three children were all present when raiders broke through their door at around 10pm last Tuesday. 

The masked men demanded money and jewellry before one of them attacked Meraj, a well-known and respected businessman, with a hammer – breaking a number of his ribs. 

Meraj’s brother Rashid told TheJournal.ie that his brother is not recovering well and that his family has been left shaken by the incident. 

He said: “My brother was coming home from mosque at around half nine or ten when he heard banging. There was a group of men outside banging on the walls and the door – they managed to smash the windows on the door and started to come into the house. 

“His children were there when it was happening and so was his wife. These men who attacked him – they are cowards. They were shouting for money and for jewellry. My brother told them to take what they wanted and to get out but they started shouting asking where the safe was.

“My brother does not have a safe but they didn’t believe him and then one of the men hit him with a hammer. He suffered some broken ribs and he is in a lot of pain.” 

Rashid explained that his brother is already receiving treatment for cancer and doctors said that they expect him to be in hospital for a while longer. 

Rashid added: “The gardaí are working hard and they have been very good to us. We don’t know why those men waited for my brother to come home. It would have been easier for them to take these things when the family was not there.

“These men are cowards. They went around the house breaking tiles on the ground and then mirrors as well. There was nothing my brother could do. The community here has been great. 

WhatsApp Image 2019-04-03 at 14.19.33

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Gardaí sent out a text alert following the incident to locals based in the Shaen and Emo areas of Laois.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí at Portlaoise are investigating an aggravated burglary which occurred at Shaen, Portlaoise, Co Laois at approximately 9.50pm on Tuesday 26th March 2019.

“Four masked men armed with what is described as sledge hammers and screwdrivers entered house and assaulted occupants. The suspects stole jewellery, cash and other items. The raiders fled on foot. No direction of travel No arrests have been made and investigations are continuing.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie