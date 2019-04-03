This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 3 April, 2019
Plans for Dublin's 5km Liffey cycle route unveiled by NTA

The 5km cycling route is estimated to cost over €20 million.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 3 Apr 2019, 12:08 PM
1 hour ago 9,806 Views 56 Comments
Capture Source: O'Roughan-Donovan Engineers.

A LONG-AWAITED cycle track along Dublin’s River Liffey is feasible, a report commissioned by the National Transport Authority has recommended. 

The Liffey Cycle Route, a fully segregated track running along both the north and south quays, was first proposed in 2011 and was taken over by the NTA when Dublin City Council failed to agree a design. 

The 5km route is proposed to run from the Tom Clarke (East Link) bridge in the Docklands to Heuston Station, according to a report published today.

Connecting the Point Village to the Phoenix Park, it’s proposed for the route to consist of a combination of one-way and two-way cycle paths. 

Under the proposed design, there will be boardwalk and footpath facilities for pedestrians, separated continuous bus lanes, as well as a continuous general traffic lane across the route.

Capture Source: Roughan & O'Donovan

The 2km western section of the cycle route will be located on the building side of traffic lanes. The 1.2km central section the route will be on the river side of the traffic lanes. 

The change from building side to quayside via a cycle crossing would occur near O’Donovan Rossa Bridge.

The final 1.8km stretch of the route through the Docklands is proposed to consist of a two-way cycle track alongside the river on both sides. 

The route will be generally 2m wide for the one-way sections and 3.5m wide for the two-way sections.

The cycle route requires boardwalks for pedestrians to be installed which will add to the cost of the project, according to today’s report.

The project cost has been estimated at over €20 million. 

‘A great boost’

In a statement this afternoon, Dublin Cycling Campaign said the Liffey Cycle Route “will be a great boost to cyclists, pedestrians and bus users”.

“Dublin Cycling Campaign have been actively campaigning for this iconic route for many years. It is now wonderful now to see a potentially acceptable design proposal at this stage which has something for all route users.”

The group has said the route fulfills commitments made within the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022, for “a socially inclusive city of urban neighbourhoods, all connected by an exemplary public transport, cycling and walking system”. 

It added that the prioritising the cycling route will unlock an often congested and dangerous traffic spot in the city. 

The group has held a number of cycles along the River Liffey in recent times to both highlight the route’s importance and protest the continued delays over the route’s delivery. 

The proposed design will be presented to councillors this afternoon and will then be put out for public consultation.

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

