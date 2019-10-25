The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXTENSION: The EU hasn’t yet granted a Brexit extension while all eyes are on London to see if a general election will be called.

2. #INVESTIGATION: Two more people have been arrested over the Essex lorry deaths.

3. #EUROPE: Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh has defended voting down a move to enhance rescue operations for migrants.

4. #RAIN: A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for six counties this evening.

5. #FORMER TORY: An Irish hip hop group who former Tory MP Rory Stewart called “minor gangsters” have said his comments “come from a racist place”.