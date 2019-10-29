This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 29 October, 2019
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Sean Murray Tuesday 29 Oct 2019, 4:50 PM
53 minutes ago 1,827 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4871165
Image: Shutterstock/Chollachart Tabtimngam
Image: Shutterstock/Chollachart Tabtimngam

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL: The hearing to determine the sentences for the two boys convicted of Ana Kriegel’s murder has been adjourned until next Tuesday morning.

2. #BREXIT: The UK is hurtling towards a December general election with a vote on holding one set to take place in the House of Commons this evening

3. #ESSEX: Police investigating the deaths of 39 people discovered on a lorry in Essex are seeking to track down two brothers from Armagh

4. #HARD PILL TO SWALLOW: Free contraception has been recommended for young women only in a new report, due to its cost.

5. #FOOD SAFETY: Houmous sold in Aldi and Lidl has been recalled due to the presence of Salmonella.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

