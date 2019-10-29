The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #ANA KRIEGEL: The hearing to determine the sentences for the two boys convicted of Ana Kriegel’s murder has been adjourned until next Tuesday morning.

2. #BREXIT: The UK is hurtling towards a December general election with a vote on holding one set to take place in the House of Commons this evening.

3. #ESSEX: Police investigating the deaths of 39 people discovered on a lorry in Essex are seeking to track down two brothers from Armagh.

4. #HARD PILL TO SWALLOW: Free contraception has been recommended for young women only in a new report, due to its cost.

5. #FOOD SAFETY: Houmous sold in Aldi and Lidl has been recalled due to the presence of Salmonella.