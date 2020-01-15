This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Sean Murray Wednesday 15 Jan 2020, 4:50 PM
Image: Shutterstock/E. O.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOMELESSNESS: No checks were made to the inside of a tent where man was seriously injured during a “hazard removal”

2. #DUBLIN: Human remains were discovered in a burnt-out car in Drumcondra.

3. #GE2020: The parties were out and about for the first full day of general election campaigning, with Sinn Féin irate at RTÉ for not being included in an RTÉ leaders debate featuring Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar.

4. #PROTEST: Farmers warned of further “civil disobedience” as dozens of tractors shut down busy Dublin streets.

5. #VLADIMIR PUTIN: The Russian government has resigned over a series of constitutional reforms proposed by Vladimir Putin.

About the author:

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

