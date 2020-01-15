The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HOMELESSNESS: No checks were made to the inside of a tent where man was seriously injured during a “hazard removal”.

2. #DUBLIN: Human remains were discovered in a burnt-out car in Drumcondra.

3. #GE2020: The parties were out and about for the first full day of general election campaigning, with Sinn Féin irate at RTÉ for not being included in an RTÉ leaders debate featuring Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar.

4. #PROTEST: Farmers warned of further “civil disobedience” as dozens of tractors shut down busy Dublin streets.

5. #VLADIMIR PUTIN: The Russian government has resigned over a series of constitutional reforms proposed by Vladimir Putin.