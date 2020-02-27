The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Here are the protocols in place to deal with suspected cases of Covid-19, which have now climbed above 100 in Ireland.

2. #CORONAVIRUS: Denmark confirmed its first Covid-19 case today as the number of cases in the UK rose.

3. #STORM JORGE: A Status Orange wind warning was issued for seven western counties ahead of the arrival of the latest storm, dubbed Jorge.

4. #CYCLING: A temporary Liffey cycle route along Dublin’s quays will be in place by August.

5. #STUDENT PROTEST: UCD students staged a tent protest against the “spiralling” cost of campus accommodation.