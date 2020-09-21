The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #OUTDOOR PARTY: Residents at Oliver Bond Street were contacted by Dublin City Council about breaches in Covid-19 guidelines four days before a party took place outside the complex.
2. #BIG DAY: Pubs have promised to prioritise safety on the big re-opening day for many across the country (outside Dublin).
3. #DUBLIN: Public health officials here have urged people to reduce their close contacts by half over the next week.
4. #SUPREME COURT: Joe Biden hit out at Donald Trump and the Republicans for trying to push through a replacement for the late Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg.
5. #UK: Health officials in the UK are warning that the number of deaths and daily new cases of Covid-19 could increase considerably going by current trends.
