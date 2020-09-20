#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 20 September 2020
Gardaí break up large gathering outside Dublin flat complex

Footage from last night shows around 100 people at the outdoor gathering.

By Michelle Hennessy Sunday 20 Sep 2020, 8:46 PM
8 minutes ago 4,955 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5210450
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

GARDAÍ LAST NIGHT broke up a gathering outside a flat complex in Dublin after receiving a number of calls about the large number of people in attendance.

A video circulating on social media shows around 100 people standing around a small marquee, with loud music playing, next to the Oliver Bond Street flats in Dublin.

Under Level 3 restrictions in place in Dublin, no outdoor gatherings of more than 15 people are permitted. 

A garda spokesperson confirmed officers responded to reports of a gathering at a residential complex on Oliver Bond Street yesterday evening.

“Gardaí attended the scene and requested all persons to disperse,” they said. “Gardaí maintained a presence in the area. No breaches of regulations were detected.”

The spokesperson said a number of patrols were conducted in the area over the course of the evening.

“In supporting the Covid-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen gardaí engage, educate, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.”

