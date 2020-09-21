UK health officials issue stark warning about rise in Covid-19 cases

The UK is at a "critical point" in the pandemic, health officials warned today.

The UK is at a "critical point" in the pandemic, health officials warned today.

THE UK COULD see 50,000 new cases of Covid-19 a day by next month if no action is taken, Chief Medical Officer Chris Witty has warned in a national broadcast this morning.

The country is currently grappling with a stark rise in cases.

In a televised briefing today, the chief medical officer for England said that the country faces a “very challenging winter”, with the current trend heading in “the wrong direction”.

“The seasons are against us,” he said, as the country heads into winter. Soon, deaths from the virus could rise exponentially if no measures are taken to slow the spread.

He warned that the country should look at the crisis as a “six-month problem”.

Another 3,899 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK were announced yesterday, while a further 18 people died within 28 days of testing positive, bringing the UK total to 41,777.

Boris Johnson spent the weekend with senior ministers and advisers discussing what action to take as the rise in the number of new cases showed no sign of slowing.

Johnson is expected to hold his own press conference as early as tomorrow.

The UK Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance warned that numbers are increasing and that the rise is not simply down to greater rates of testing: “We are in a situation where numbers are clearly increasing and are increasing across all age groups.”

“At the moment we think the epidemic is doubling roughly every seven days,” he said.

Whitty warned people in the UK to take action to curb the rising number of cases. “If I increase my risk, I increase the risk of everyone around me,” he said.

He said that it was not just pockets of the UK that were affected, with rates of the virus rising across the country.

Related Read Reduce your close contacts by half over the next week, say Dr Ronan Glynn and Philip Nolan

“This is not someone else’s problem. This is all of our problem,” he said.

UK ministers are reported to be split on how far any new restrictions should go, with Chancellor Rishi Sunak said to be resisting controls which could further damage the economy.

As of tomorrow, about 13.5 million people across the UK will be facing some form of local restrictions.

Vaccine

Vallance said that there is a possibility that small amounts of vaccine could be made available to certain groups of people by the end of the year.

He said there is “good progress being made” on developing a vaccine, adding: “Many vaccines now have shown they generate an immune response of a type that ought to be protective.

“We don’t yet know they will work but there is increasing evidence that is pointing in the right direction and it is possible that some vaccine could be available before the end of the year in small amounts for certain groups.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Much more likely that we’ll see vaccines becoming available over the first half of next year, again not certain but pointed in the right direction, which then of course gives the possibility of a different approach to this virus.”

With reporting from Press Association