The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PAY DISPUTE: The Taoiseach and Mary Lou McDonald clashed in the Dáil as the ICTU withdrew from the Low Pay Commission.

2. #LEVEL THREE: The Health Minister has contacted the HSE to make clear that window visits in nursing homes are not suspended under Level Three.

3. #TÁNAISTE: Leo Varadkar is restricting his movements after being in close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

4. #COURT CASES: Leaving Cert students at a fee-paying south Dublin school have launched a High Court case against the government.

5. #CORRIB: The father and son who rescued the two young women out at sea last month rescued another man today.