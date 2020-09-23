#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 23 September 2020
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Sean Murray
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #PAY DISPUTE: The Taoiseach and Mary Lou McDonald clashed in the Dáil as the ICTU withdrew from the Low Pay Commission.

2. #LEVEL THREE: The Health Minister has contacted the HSE to make clear that window visits in nursing homes are not suspended under Level Three.

3. #TÁNAISTE: Leo Varadkar is restricting his movements after being in close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.

4. #COURT CASES: Leaving Cert students at a fee-paying south Dublin school have launched a High Court case against the government

5. #CORRIB: The father and son who rescued the two young women out at sea last month rescued another man today.

Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

