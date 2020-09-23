The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #PAY DISPUTE: The Taoiseach and Mary Lou McDonald clashed in the Dáil as the ICTU withdrew from the Low Pay Commission.
2. #LEVEL THREE: The Health Minister has contacted the HSE to make clear that window visits in nursing homes are not suspended under Level Three.
3. #TÁNAISTE: Leo Varadkar is restricting his movements after being in close contact with a confirmed Covid-19 case.
4. #COURT CASES: Leaving Cert students at a fee-paying south Dublin school have launched a High Court case against the government.
5. #CORRIB: The father and son who rescued the two young women out at sea last month rescued another man today.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS