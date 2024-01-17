EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #AARON SIKORSKI: The HSE has apologised to a boy whose throat was corroded by a lodged-button battery after delay in ordering X-ray.

2.#ENERGY PRICES: Bord Gáis Energy announced this morning it is to cut residential electricity and gas prices by 10% and 9.5% from 29 February.

3. #BEEF: Irish beef exports to China are to resume after their suspension last November over atypical BSE case.

4. #NORTHERN IRELAND: Stormont session suspended as Michelle O’Neill says she fears Assembly may never return due to DUP boycott.

5. #BLANCHARDSTOWN: Gardaí made a sixth arrest related to Christmas Eve restaurant killings in Blanchardstown.