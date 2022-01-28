#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 28 January 2022
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Friday 28 Jan 2022, 4:52 PM
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day. 

1. #CHINA: A deal was agreed between Chinese authorities and the Department of Foreign Affairs to allow Irishman Richard O’Halloran to return home after three years of detainment in China.  

2. #BIDEN: The White House said President Joe Biden warned Ukraine’s president yesterday there is a “distinct possibility” Russia could take military action against Ukraine in February.

3. #RUSSIA: The French Ambassador to Ireland said the Russian naval tests off Ireland are “unhelpful, not welcome” and offered his country’s support to Ireland. 

4. #APPEAL: The daughter of a missing Dublin woman made an appeal asking for anyone with information to help find her mother.

5. #SCIENCE GALLERY: Trinity College Dublin said that the Science Gallery “needs to be reimagined” in order for it to remain open in the future.

