The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DEAL OR NO DEAL: The EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has secured at he approval from the leaders of the EU’s 27 member states to return to intensive Brexit negotiations, according to diplomats.

2. #CARPOOLING: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said he does not want to restrict cars in rural Ireland, responding to criticism targeted at him over comments he made.

3. #MCGREGOR: A case against MMA star Conor McGregor over an alleged assault on a man at a Dublin pub has been adjourned until 1 November.

4. #MANCHESTER: A man has been arrested in Manchester after four people were injured as part of a knife attack in the city centre this afternoon.

5. #CLOSED HOUSE: Leinster House has cancelled its participation in Open House Dublin this weekend due to the ongoing Extinction Rebellion protests.