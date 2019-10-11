This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Adam Daly Friday 11 Oct 2019, 4:59 PM
45 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4847797
Image: Shutterstock/Eric Isselee
Image: Shutterstock/Eric Isselee

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #DEAL OR NO DEAL: The EU’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has secured at he approval from the leaders of the EU’s 27 member states to return to intensive Brexit negotiations, according to diplomats. 

2. #CARPOOLING: Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has said he does not want to restrict cars in rural Ireland, responding to criticism targeted at him over comments he made

3. #MCGREGOR: A case against MMA star Conor McGregor over an alleged assault on a man at a Dublin pub has been adjourned until 1 November.

4. #MANCHESTER: A man has been arrested in Manchester after four people were injured as part of a knife attack in the city centre this afternoon. 

5. #CLOSED HOUSE: Leinster House has cancelled its participation in Open House Dublin this weekend due to the ongoing Extinction Rebellion protests.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

