Friday 23 December 2022
GOOD EVENING
The 5 at 5 Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…
793
0
54 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day. 

  1. #HOSPITAL SURGE The Taoiseach has called on the HSE to deploy all available resources to deal with the hospital surge as Covid-19 and flu puts pressure on stretched facilities. 
  2. #PARIS A 69-YEAR-OLD gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre and a hairdressing salon in central Paris today, killing three people and injuring three others, witnesses and prosecutors said.
  3. #COURT The High Court has rejected an application by retired MMA fighter Artem Lobov for orders requiring Conor McGregor to take down allegedly defamatory social media posts about the Dublin-based Russian.
  4. #AN ARAS CHRISTMAS President Michael D Higgins has released his annual Christmas message this year, paying tribute to Private Seán Rooney and the people of Creeslough.
  5. #ADIOS Broadcaster Ronan Collins presented an emotional and nostalgic final show today on RTÉ Radio 1. 

Comments disabled for legal reasons. 

