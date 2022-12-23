Ronan Collins gives emotional sign off on last RTÉ Radio 1 show

BROADCASTER RONAN COLLINS presented an emotional and nostalgic final show today on RTÉ Radio 1.

Collins said that is has been “a pleasure and a privilege” to be on air for the last 43 and a half years, as he has held the pre-lunchtime slot for decades.

He revealed that he isn’t making a total departure from the airwaves, as he will return on RTÉ Radio Gold in February of next year, with more details to be announced soon, and he will return to Radio 1 on bank holidays.

“I want to give a particular word of thanks to the sometimes hard hit RTÉ management who get a hard time. I gave them a hard time from time to time, and I’m sure it was deserved and what they gave me back was deserved as well. But I am still here after 43 and a half years. Thank you very much,” Collins said in his final sign off.

The Ronan Collins Show, which first first aired in 1985, has remained hugely popular – it was still the most listened to music show on Irish radio according to the most recent survey in November by JNLR.

The presenter shed tears today before playing ‘Thank you for being a friend’ by Andrew Gold, one of his final two songs alongside ‘Adois’ by Linda Ronstadt.

“I could thank lots and lots of people, I could rattle off names until the cows come home, but as is always the case on this show, there was never enough time to do all I want to do,” he said.

Collins said that he never thought about how there was over 200,000 people listening when he came on air.

“You hope your numbers are good but that was never important, what was important was that we made contact and played the music and my entire working life, I am very lucky to say, has been about music,” he said.

The presenter mused that he has gotten some flack for playing music by his friends over the years, but he took the opportunity to play some hits by those very dear to him on his final show, including ‘O Holy Night’ by Tony Kenny.

“People are asking where will they hear Elvis, the Beatles, you might still hear them on Radio 1, I am not sur, but you will certainly hear them on Gold where I will be from February onwards,” Collins said.

Collins will continue to broadcast on RTÉ Radio 1 on Bank Holidays at 12 noon with The Collins Collection.

The Collins Collection will next be broadcast on RTÉ Radio 1 on 2 January at 12pm, and will feature Ronan performing with his own band, along with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, Gavin James and Róisín Ó.

Collins said: “I’ve been working on afternoon radio on RTÉ Radio 1 for nearly 38 years, plus six years before that on Radio 2, and nobody will ever know how grateful I have been for all the opportunities over the past 40 years and going forward with RTÉ.”