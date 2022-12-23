President pays tribute to Private Sean Rooney and Creeslough victims in Christmas speech

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D Higgins has released his annual Christmas message this year, wishing a peaceful Christmas and New Year to all even as “the spectre of war hangs over our continent.”

Higgins addressed the key events of the year, from the war in Ukraine to the changes in everyday life following the end of the pandemic.

“To those who have sought refuge with us and for whom this may be their first Christmas in Ireland, may I extend a warm welcome. May your Christmas be one of peace and hope,” he said.

“We Irish can understand the experience of Christmas far from home. At the turn of the last century, over half of the people who had been born in Ireland were living abroad. This fact, along with the emigration that was to follow during the early decades of the Irish State, have shaped us profoundly as a people – we can, through the experience of our own ancestors, know what it is to be the migrant, to be displaced.”

The president also thanked the work members of the Defence Forces who will be overseas this Christmas, “supporting peace in many of the more than 60 regions across the world that are currently experiencing conflict”.

“We are all thinking this week of the grief being experienced by the family of Seán Rooney, by the families of those injured in Lebanon, and in particular the family of Shane Kearney,” President Higgins continued.

“All events occurring in conflict zones, conflict zones so near the homeland of Jesus Christ whose birth we celebrate at this time, and where efforts and peace-making is in such short supply, where suffering and exclusion is deepening. May I assure the women and men of our Defence Forces that your sacrifices for peace are greatly appreciated by the people of Ireland.”

He also extended his sympathies to the people of Creeslough, where ten people lost their lives in an explosion in October.

President Higgins stated that he “had the privilege of visiting at a time of tragedy and grief” and hoped that the coming year would bring “space for healing” for the village.

He added that Christmas was a time for people to renew their commitment to justice, and referenced a papal letter by Pope Francis which warns that a “culture of indifference” can seep into our lives.

“It is important that we reflect on the place where we now find ourselves in our post-Covid circumstance, asking ourselves how we can make best use of our experience – have we as a society arrived at a better place, a new way of living founded on a genuine sense of the collective so generously demonstrated during the pandemic?”

“A ‘culture of indifference’ relates to climate change, a pandemic, of ignoring global issues, global hunger, migrant deaths, increasing militarism, and he challenges us all not to avert our gaze from all those who suffer in different ways on our shared planet,” Higgins explained.

He went on to thank those who care for their communities over the Christmas period.

“We are deeply grateful to those who work in our hospitals and emergency services, the volunteers who will be attending to the needs of the homeless, the vulnerable and the marginalised, and to all those who so generously give up so much of their Christmas to the needs of others.”

“As we look towards seasons of renewal and flourishing, let us do so in solidarity, resolving to craft together a shared future defined by compassion, care, inclusion and equality, a society whose values embody the vision of the brave men and women who helped to realise the foundation of our Republic and whose centenary we continue to mark,” President Higgins said.

“May I wish each and every one of you, wherever you may be, a peaceful and happy Christmas.