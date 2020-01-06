This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Monday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Conor McCrave Monday 6 Jan 2020, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Ksenia Raykova
Image: Shutterstock/Ksenia Raykova

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #IRAN: Tensions remain high between the US and Iran today as crowds, thought to number more than a million people, gather in Iran for the funeral of Iranian Revolutionary Guard General Qassem Soleimani, killed in a drone strike last week. 

2. #FLU SEASON: University Hospital Limerick has banned visitors until further notice as the hospital continues to manage the influx of patients with the flu. 

3. #WHOPPER: Fast food giant Burger King launched its plant-based Rebel Whopper burger in outlets across the UK today, after it was released in Ireland last year. But some have been left disappointed as it is not vegan or vegetarian. 

4. #KERRY: Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal road crash involving a truck and a van that occurred earlier today in Kerry.

5. #SERIAL RAPIST: The UK’s most prolific serial rapist has been jailed for life after drugging at least 48 men and filming himself sexually violating them while they were unconscious in his city-centre apartment.

