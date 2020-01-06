This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Burger King's meat-free burger isn't suitable for vegetarians or vegans

The Rebel Whopper, which launched in the UK today, has been available in Ireland since last year.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 6 Jan 2020, 11:05 AM
1 hour ago 12,155 Views 20 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4954734
Image: Press Association
Image: Press Association

BURGER KING’S PLANT-BASED burger, which is available in Ireland, is not suitable for vegans or vegetarians. 

The global burger chain’s Rebel Whopper, which is made from soy, launched in Ireland late last year and is available in the UK from today. 

However, vegetarians or vegans who might want to try the burger will be set for disappointment because the burger isn’t vegan or vegetarian because of the way it’s been cooked. 

The small print of the promotional material released in Ireland states: “The Rebel Whopper is meat-free and flame-grilled on our broiler to retain the same flame-grilled taste as our meat burgers. Not suitable for vegetarians or vegans.”

The burger is cooked on the same grill as the restaurant’s beefburgers, meaning vegetarians and vegans are unable to eat it. 

The burger is being aimed at “flexitarians” – people who eat meat but are cutting down on the animal-based food they eat.

Launching the UK burger, Burger King’s marketing director Katie Evans said: “This really is a game changer – we wanted our first plant-based Whopper to replicate the indulgence and flame-grilled taste of the real thing as closely as possible, and we’re thrilled with the result.”

“We’re delighted to satisfy the demand for this highly-anticipated product and finally bring the Rebel to the UK,” she said. 

Toni Vernelli, international head of communications and marketing at Veganuary, said: “For all of the important issues that Veganuary – and most vegans – are trying to address through their food choices it makes absolutely no difference whether the plant-based patty is cooked separately or on the same grill as the meat.”

“What does make a big difference to animals and the planet is when non-vegans choose a plant-based menu option, enjoy it and then order it again.”

The soy patty, made with the Vegetarian Butcher company, is served with tomatoes, lettuce, mayonnaise, ketchup and pickles on a seeded bun.

Burger King has been contacted for comment. 

With reporting from Press Association 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

