Man (50s) killed in crash involving truck and van in Kerry this morning

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a fatal road crash involving a truck and a van that occurred earlier today in Kerry.

The incident took place at approximately 9.10am on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale Road.

The driver of the van, a man in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He was taken to Tralee University Hospital where a post mortem is expected to take place at a later date.

The driver of the truck, also a man in his 50s, was also taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There were no further injuries reported at the scene.

The road is closed and will be examined by forensic gardaí.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information related to the incident, particularly road users with dash cam footage, to contact them at Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.