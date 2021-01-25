The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19: Quarantine for people without a negative test and passengers from certain countries is set to be introduced.

2. #TUAM: Galway County Council has said it is “profoundly sorry” for failing those at the Tuam mother and baby home.

3. #EU: Ursula von der Leyen warned Astrazeneca it must meet its contractual obligations on vaccine supplies.

4. #DIPLOMACY: Arlene Foster said she has spoken to Micheál Martin over his “wholly incorrect” comments on testing in Northern Ireland for the UK variant of Covid-19.

5. #ALCOHOL: Men in Ireland have less regret over being drunk than women, according to a new study.