The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #COVID-19: Quarantine for people without a negative test and passengers from certain countries is set to be introduced.
2. #TUAM: Galway County Council has said it is “profoundly sorry” for failing those at the Tuam mother and baby home.
3. #EU: Ursula von der Leyen warned Astrazeneca it must meet its contractual obligations on vaccine supplies.
4. #DIPLOMACY: Arlene Foster said she has spoken to Micheál Martin over his “wholly incorrect” comments on testing in Northern Ireland for the UK variant of Covid-19.
5. #ALCOHOL: Men in Ireland have less regret over being drunk than women, according to a new study.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS