Monday 25 January 2021
NI Department of Health rejects Taoiseach's 'wholly incorrect' comments about testing for UK variant

The Taoiseach had said “the north isn’t testing for the variant”.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 25 Jan 2021, 10:06 AM
24 minutes ago 4,109 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5334740
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

NORTHERN IRELAND’S DEPARTMENT of Health has suggested claims made by Taoiseach Micheál Martin about testing for the ‘UK variant’ of Covid-19 are “wholly incorrect”.

The NI Department of Health released an update last night on its “ongoing work” on the identification of new variants, saying the update was in response to “some misleading commentary in recent days”.

The detailed statement outlined that genome sequencing has been in place in NI “from an early stage of this pandemic” and that the prevalence of the B.1.1.7 variant, otherwise known as the UK variant, is also monitored via PCR testing.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Brendan O’Connor programme on Saturday, the Taoiseach had spoken about the problem of mandatory quarantine in the context of the “seamless interactivity” between the UK and Ireland.

He specifically mentioned Northern Ireland as being an issue and questioned its testing for the UK variant:

The north is a difficulty, my understanding is that the north isn’t testing for the variant and I’ve discussed this with northern leaders and their view is that the variant doesn’t appear to be as big an issue in the north, which is just not, I can’t understand that. So the north is an issue in terms of sealing the entire border.

In its statement, the NI Department of Health said its virologists are “part of the COG-UK Consortium, which is carrying out 40% of all global whole genome sequencing”.

The department also said that it submissions to the international repository genome sequences “compares favourably with other countries”.

“To suggest that NI is inactive in this field would be wholly incorrect – and is unfair to the dedicated, expert local staff working intensively in this area. Work is ongoing in relation to increasing the level of publicly available data on the ‘B.1.1.7 variant’ in NI,” the statement said.

Mandatory quarantine

The question of mandatory quarantine for people travelling into the Republic of Ireland is set to be discussed by the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 today

Some ministers have raised concerns about mandatory quarantine; Tánaiste Leo Varadkar argued in the Dáil last week that many of the travellers are essential workers.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said on RTÉ Radio this morning that the measure wasn’t “draconian”, and criticised the government for not taking action sooner.

- With reporting by Gráinne Ní Aodha

