1. #UHL The parents of Aoife Johnston who died at University Hospital Limerick, after waiting 12 hours on a chair while dying of sepsis, told her inquest they watched her die despite “begging” staff to help.

2. #GAZA The Israeli’s Army head of military intelligence resigned over failures related to the events of 7 October last year.

3. #CLARE Tributes have been paid to Shay Lynch, a seven-year-old who drowned in a swimming pool accident at a Co Clare hotel.

4. #KERRY The Government announced the creation of a new national park in the Corca Dhuibhne area of Co Kerry. It will cover 70,000 acres and seas and will be Ireland’s first Marine National Park.

5. #BBC Huw Edwards resigned from his role as a news presenter with the BBC after 40 years, the station announced.