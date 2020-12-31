The 5 at 5: New Year's Eve

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CORONAVIRUS: A further 12 deaths and 1,620 Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland.
2. #CHECKPOINTS: From today, An Garda Síochána will be carrying out checkpoints within local areas as the country enters Level 5 restrictions again.
3. #CLONEE: The family of George Nkencho who was shot dead by gardaí in Dublin yesterday have appealed for people to not share footage of the incident online.
4. #REPORT: A long-awaited report on transgender healthcare in Ireland has been published by the HSE.
5. #VACCINE: The coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, which was approved yesterday in the UK, is unlikely to get a green light in the EU in the next month.
