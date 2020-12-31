Gardaí to carry out checkpoints within local areas as country enters Level 5 restrictions

FROM TODAY, AN Garda Síochána will be carrying out checkpoints within local areas as the country enters Level 5 restrictions again.

The government yesterday announced that the country is to re-enter Level 5 restrictions for a month, until 31 January. Speaking to reporters, the Taoiseach said, however, it was “fair to say” the restrictions would go on longer than January.

Under the fresh guidelines, household visits will no longer be allowed, while non-essential retail and gyms will be forced to close and a 5km travel limit will be in place.

The restrictions also mean visitors to homes or gardens are not allowed, up to six people are allowed to attend weddings while 10 mourners can attend funerals.

Health officials yesterday confirmed another 13 deaths and 1,718 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Commencing today, gardaí will begin carrying out intensive mobile high visibility checkpoints within local areas to “engage, explain and encourage” people to support public health guidelines.

Gardaí will also continue to engage in high visibility patrolling in key public areas such as parks and recreational areas.

The Garda College is to remain closed until further notice and those resources will remain deployed in local communities.

National Units, Garda Protective Service Units and Garda Drugs Units will continue their role in the prevention and detection of the most indivious crimes that affect communities.

An Garda Síochána said that, as a community-based police service, local gardaí will continue to maintain personal interactions and where needed assist and support people.

Anyone with concerns for themselves or for a neighbour is asked to contact their local garda station. Contact details, including email contact, for all garda stations can be found on the Garda website or in any phonebook.

“An Garda Síochána’s focus remains on helping to prevent the spread of Covid-19 by seeking public compliance with public health regulations,” Deputy Commissioner John Twomey said.

Under Level 5, we are asking people to not make journeys unless they are essential, to minimise their contacts, to maintain social distancing, to wash their hands. By taking these steps, we can help protect our loved ones, our neighbours and our communities.

An Garda Síochána said it will continue to monitor public activity and compliance over the course of the New Year period and will provide further information, where appropriate.

Operation Faoiseamh

Over the coming weeks, An Garda Síochána will continue to support victims of domestic abuse under Operation Faoiseamh.

Introduced on 1 April 2020, Operation Faoiseamh has seen an enhanced level of support, protection and reassurance to victims of domestic abuse during the Covid-19 pandemic.

An Garda Síochána has said today it understands the move to Level 5 “may once again increase the anxiety and fear felt by those who may be victims of domestic abuse”.

“An Garda Síochána is here to help. Victims of domestic incidents, including coercive control, will continue to receive highest priority response for service,” they said.

The public is being reminded that travel restrictions do not apply in the case of domestic violence or to escape a risk of harm, whether to the person or to another person.

People who are victims of abuse or people who know family members or friends who are victims of abuse are being asked to make contact with gardaí.

People who require urgent assistance are asked to call 999 or 112.

“If you are unable to make phone contact please approach any member of An Garda Síochána on duty, on patrol, on a checkpoint and look for assistance. We are here to help,” gardaí said.