Dublin: 2°C Thursday 31 December 2020
Coronavirus: 12 deaths and 1,620 new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Ireland

The latest figures were confirmed by health officials this evening.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 31 Dec 2020, 4:13 PM
8 minutes ago 7,198 Views 19 Comments
The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan at a media briefing last week.
Image: Sasko Lazarov
Image: Sasko Lazarov

HEALTH OFFICIALS HAVE this evening reported 1,620 more cases of Covid-19 in Ireland. 

A further 12 people with the coronavirus have also died, according to the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET). 

This brings to 2,237 the total number of people with Covid-19 who have died in Ireland and 91,779 total confirmed coronavirus cases.

Of the cases notified today:

  • 794 are men / 819 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 34 years old
  • 498 in Dublin, 203 in Limerick, 89 in Galway, 73 in Cork, 67 in Mayo and the remaining 690 cases are spread across all other counties. 

Chair of the NPHET Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group Professor Philip Nolan said: “The epidemiological situation is very serious and the virus is spreading rapidly amongst all age groups, increasing the risk to those most vulnerable to severe infection, such as the medically vulnerable and people over 60 years of age.”

He said the R-number currently stands at at least 1.6-1.8. The growth rate is estimated at 7%-10%. 

“We project significant further increase in cases and hospitalisations in the coming days before public health measures take effect and are likely to see over 700-1000 people in hospital with COVID-19 early in the New Year,” Nolan said. 

“While it is difficult to face into further restrictions, it is vital that everyone plays their part by following the public health advice to protect those most vulnerable in the population.”

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “We are once again in the mitigation stage of this pandemic. The alarming escalation in the incidence of the virus in the general population gives great cause for concern.”

“This disease is now widespread in our communities and as a result we are asking everyone to behave as if they are a close contact.”

The 14-day incidence rate now stands at 296.7 cases per 100,000 people. 

Northern Ireland this afternoon reported 1,929 further Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths. 

Earlier today, the Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said people need to “look at their plans” in the coming weeks and reduce their contact with others as the country deals with the third wave of Covid-19. 

The government last night announced the country would re-enter a Level 5 lockdown for at least one month.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Read next:

