11 deaths and 1,929 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Northern Ireland

A FURTHER 11 deaths related to Covid-19 have been confirmed in Northern Ireland.

The NI Department of Health also reported an additional 1,929 positive cases of the virus over the past 24 hours.

In total, there have been 1,322 deaths in the North related to the virus, along with 72,834 confirmed cases.

A six-week lockdown began in the North last Saturday to stop the spread of the virus, with the closure of non-essential shops and services such as hairdressers and barbers.

Pubs and restaurants must carry out delivery services only, while essential retailers must close by 8pm over the next week. Businesses must also limit the number of people on their premises at any one time.

Meanwhile, indoor and outdoor gatherings are banned between 8pm and 6am.

The Stormont Executive will review the new restrictions after four weeks.

The measures were decided upon after case numbers in the North rose sharply despite two ‘circuit-breaker’ lockdowns in November and December.

School closures

Earlier today, it was announced that schools in Northern Ireland will deliver remote learning in the first week of the new term as the return to classrooms has been delayed due to the spiralling Covid-19 infection rates.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The announcement by Education Minister Peter Weir will affect both primary and secondary schools.

For secondary school Years 8 to 11, remote learning will continue throughout January.

Schools will open next week to accommodate vulnerable children and those of key workers.

Childcare settings, including those attached to schools, pre-school facilities, nurseries and special schools, will also open as usual next week.

With reporting by Press Association