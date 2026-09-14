Gary Anderson PSNI
Gary Anderson

Murderer unlawfully at large after not returning to Northern Ireland prison after day release

In 2023, Gary Anderson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for murder.
9.41pm, 14 Sep 2026
2.7k

A CONVICTED MURDERER is unlawfully at large after failing to return to prison after being granted day release.

Gary Anderson (29) was convicted alongside his brother Sean Anderson for the 2018 murder of Karol Kelly in Derry.

Father-of-five Kelly was stabbed several times in the attack.

In 2023, Gary Anderson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for murder.

He was today on day release from prison, but has not returned.

Anderson is around 5ft 11in tall, of slim build and with brown hair.

The PSNI has appealed directly to Anderson to hand himself in.

The PSNI also asked that anyone who has seen him, or who knows of his whereabouts, not approach him directly but instead contact police.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Author
Send Tip or Correction
Close
JournalTv
News in 60 seconds
The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie