Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Spirits of Samhain return to Heartlands as costumed performers gather at Dún na Sí Amenity & Heritage Park, Moate, Co. Westmeath, to mark launch of Samhain in the Heartlands 2026. Barry Cronin Barry Cronin

INTERNATIONAL

File image of Macklemore Abaca Press / Alamy Live News Abaca Press / Alamy Live News / Alamy Live News

#UKRAINE: A Ukrainian rail operator said it is “entirely plausible” that the drone which hit a train near former UK prime minister Boris Johnson and other officials could have been targeting the diplomatic train.

#US: Macklemore has been dropped from Ed Sheeran’s US tour after his chants of ‘Free Palestine’ reportedly landed him in hot water with American venues.

#GAZA: The Israeli culture minister called for an investigation to identify the anonymous military sources featured in the award-winning documentary “NAZA” who accused the army of mass civilian killing in Gaza.

#CANADA: The European Parliament will open an ‘antennae’ office in Ottawa, Canada’s capital, as the EU strengthens ties with Canadian prime minister Mark Carney’s government.

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#PERTH: A surfer in his 50s was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a shark in Western Australia.

#EMMY AWARDS: The Emmys are taking place tonight – here’s what shows are tipped to win.

PARTING SHOT

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Oasis confirmed they will return to Slane Castle next September, more than 30 years after first taking to the stage at the famous Co Meath venue.

The Gallagher brothers will play two shows on 4 and 5 September, as part of a newly announced run of concerts in 2027.

The band’s new tour also includes dates across the UK, mainland Europe and the USA.

The confirmation came by way of a video released on social media this afternoon, which also said that people who wished to buy tickets would need to register their interest on the band’s website.

“There will be no general onsale,” the post states.

In Ireland, standard ticket prices will be fixed and range between €181.25 to €501.25 including booking fee. Each ticket subject to max €10.50 service charge. Tickets limited to four per person.