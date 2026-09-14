Trump dismisses AI fears as a ‘hoax’ and says he is only ‘guardrail’ needed for the technology

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has dismissed fears related to artificial intelligence as a “hoax” and said that he is the only “guardrail” needed to control against AI concerns.

His remarks come amid growing international alarm about AI, with even some tech bosses saying development of computer super-intelligence needs to slow down.

Last week, researcher Jacob Coxon quit his post at leading AI company Anthropic and warned that the technology “could kill us all by the end of the decade”.

Days later, Anthropic co-founder Dario Amodei reiterated his calls for AI companies to proceed more slowly and cautiously with the development of the powerful technology.

OpenAI boss Sam Altman and Elon Musk quickly chimed in to say they agreed with Amodei’s assessment, as pressure builds for improved oversight.

However, Trump today dismissed these concerns as a “hoax”.

“AI taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad, is a HOAX,” Trump said in one of a series of posts on his Truth Social network about the subject.

“The only control or ‘guardrails’ that AI needs is a strong and smart (High IQ!) president, and the USA has that, in spades!” he added.

He claimed that the US “already have tremendous CRIMINAL and REGULATORY power over these companies!”

Trump also claimed that his administration has already stopped Anthropic “from doing bad, or potentially bad” things.

Anthropic has endured an uncomfortable relationship with the Trump administration, with the Pentagon trying to label the company’s models a security risk and a temporary ban of one of its more advanced models.

Trump meanwhile added on his Truth Social: “There is a SICK conspiracy going on against AI and Data Centres, and the only one that is happy about it is China.

“WHOEVER WINS AI, WINS! We are leading China, and all others, and will continue to do so.”

Trump went on to remark that “President Xi, of China, just announced that China will be doing absolutely nothing to stand in the way of AI, or its future”.

He added: “AI, and Data Centres, will be the Greatest Economic Development Engine in History ­­— Bigger than Oil, Gold, Diamonds, or even the Internet.

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“It will not be stopped by brilliantly run Destructive Forces during the Term of President DONALD J. TRUMP!”

In an earlier post, Trump claimed that “the only reason the AI/Data Centre outburst is happening is because the United States is leading, by a lot, every other country”.

“Don’t kill the Golden Goose!” he added.

Meanwhile, US vice president JD Vance told reporters this morning that Americans should not be “scared of anything” when asked about AI concerns.

“Personally, I feel a little bit weird about the fact that you have so many frontier AI tech companies kind of coming to the government and begging the government to regulate them,” said Vance.

“It feels a little bit to me like a bit of a Trojan horse,” he added.

“So, I think we just have to be careful about this.”

Elsewhere, AI is bringing disparate elements of US politics together in voicing concern about the rapidly advancing technology.

Axios today reported that Bernie Sanders and former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon will join forces at an event tomorrow to call for “pro-human” AI.

Sanders is a leading figure of progressivism in the States, while Bannon is a leading voice in the MAGA movement.

“The Oligarchs are finally being forced to admit they’ve lied from the beginning about the dangers of acceleration with zero guardrails — they’ve put the nation and mankind in jeopardy,” Bannon told Axios in a statement.

Elsewhere, a French diplomatic source today said that the UN Security Council will hold a meeting on AI next week amid concern over the fast-moving technology.

The meeting will be held during the United Nations General Assembly, when a host of world leaders are at the UN headquarters in New York and France holds the rotating presidency of the security council.

“In terms of global affairs, the issue of AI will be very high on the agenda through two different angles,” the diplomatic source told reporters, highlighting “the existential threat” that AI poses to global security as well as the risks for children.

“We see strong concerns regarding the impact on children,” the source said.

The source said that events in Gaza, Lebanon and Ukraine would also feature strongly at the UN General Assembly and that France as monthly head of the Security Council and current G7 president would seek to defend multilateralism at a time when international institutions face mounting pressure.

-With additional reporting from © AFP 2026