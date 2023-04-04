Advertisement

1. #HOUSING: Homelessness campaigner Fr Peter McVerry has stood by his claim that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien had sought to maintain the eviction ban, only to be overruled by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar – a claim the two politicians have strongly denied.

2. #NATO: Finland has become the 31st member of Nato, which Russia branded an “assault on our security”.

3. #NORTHERN IRELAND: A trade union has asked the UK government to intervene and provide ministerial direction to civil servants tasked with making “invidious” political decisions in Stormont.

4. #LABOUR DISPUTE: Middle-ranking gardaí have voted in favour of strike action, but only if there is no resolution and a further escalation in their roster dispute.

5. #TRUMP: Former US president Donald Trump will make an unprecedented appearance before a New York judge today to answer criminal charges that threaten to throw the 2024 White House race into turmoil.

Emer Moreau
