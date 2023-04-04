McVerry stands by claim that Varadkar overruled housing minister on keeping eviction ban

FR PETER MCVERRY has stood by his claim that Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien had sought to maintain the eviction ban, only to be overruled by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The Fine Gael leader rejected the claim again this morning, saying that there is “zero evidence” to support it.

The ban was lifted on Saturday following a Cabinet decision earlier in the month, where it is understood a number of senior ministers spoke out against the lack of preparation and measures in place to support tenants.

Yesterday, McVerry said it was understanding that O’Brien had sought to keep the eviction ban in place but the Taoiseach had disagreed and opted for the government to remove it.

A spokesperson for O’Brien has said that “there is no question of him being overruled as suggested”.

McVerry said this morning that he could not reveal his “sources” behind the claim, but maintained that was his understanding of how the ban was lifted among the members of the Cabinet.

The veteran housing campaigner believes the motivation behind lifting the eviction ban was a “political” one, citing upcoming elections facing the government.

“So if the government had have extended it to January, to March of next year, all that we’re seeing now would happen within a few months of the local elections,” he told Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio One.

“So I have no way of confirming or denying that. It sounds pretty reasonable to me that this decision was made as a political decision.”

Varadkar, speaking on Newstalk, said the claim is “100% untrue”.

He said the minister had recommended in October that the government put in place a temporary winter eviction ban, which the government agreed with at the time.

Varadkar added: “A few weeks ago, on foot of advice from his officials, three options report before the party leaders and he recommended option one, which was that we should not continue with the temporary winter eviction ban for reasons he’s explained.

“That’s the absolute 100% truth of it. Like I say, the claim is 100% untrue and zero evidence to support it.”

The row between the government and the housing campaigner comes as new figures show that more than 4,300 notices to quit were served by landlords to tenants in the last three months of 2022.

According to the Residential Tenancies Board, there were 4,329 notices to quit issued in October, November and December 2022.

Additional reporting by Tadgh McNally