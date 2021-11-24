#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 24 November 2021
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Zuzia Whelan Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 4:54 PM
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: Dr. Ronan Glynn has said the Covid-19 pandemic is “out of control” in Ireland and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) may have to recommend measures to clamp down on the spread of the virus.

2. #ETHIOPIA: Irish citizens in Ethiopia have been advised to leave “immediately” due to “the deteriorating security situation” in the country. 

3. #POWER TRIP: Two major gas-fired electricity power stations — in Dublin and Cork — unexpectedly disconnected from the national grid within five seconds of each other late on Monday evening, resulting in the loss of 820 megawatts of power. 

4. #HARD LUCK: The National Lottery regulator could be asked to appear before the Dail’s Finance Committee after concerns were raised that the jackpot has not been won for months.

5. #CONVOYS: A convoy of hauliers caused major traffic disruption around Dublin today as part of a protest to demand that the government lowers the cost of fuel.

