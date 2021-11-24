The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1. #CORONAVIRUS: Dr. Ronan Glynn has said the Covid-19 pandemic is “out of control” in Ireland and the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) may have to recommend measures to clamp down on the spread of the virus.
2. #ETHIOPIA: Irish citizens in Ethiopia have been advised to leave “immediately” due to “the deteriorating security situation” in the country.
3. #POWER TRIP: Two major gas-fired electricity power stations — in Dublin and Cork — unexpectedly disconnected from the national grid within five seconds of each other late on Monday evening, resulting in the loss of 820 megawatts of power.
4. #HARD LUCK: The National Lottery regulator could be asked to appear before the Dail’s Finance Committee after concerns were raised that the jackpot has not been won for months.
5. #CONVOYS: A convoy of hauliers caused major traffic disruption around Dublin today as part of a protest to demand that the government lowers the cost of fuel.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS