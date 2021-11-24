#Open journalism No news is bad news

Reid says hospitals under 'very serious pressure' due to Covid surge

The HSE CEO said the resurgence of the virus, and the response now required, will place even more pressure on staff.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 24 Nov 2021, 10:10 AM
HSE CEO Paul Reid spoke to the Oireachtas Health Committee today.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

HSE CEO PAUL Reid has said hospitals across the country are now under ‘very serious pressure’ due to the high level of Covid-19 in the community.

In an update to the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning, Reid said Ireland is now “firmly in the midst of a fourth surge in Covid-19 infections”.

“The entire health system, both acute hospitals and community are now under very serious pressure,” he said.

Reid said the HSE has had to take immediate measures in response to hospital and ICU pressures, including the short-term prioritisation of unscheduled care, and increasing surge capacity through providing additional beds, particularly in ICU. He said the system can surge to 350 ICU beds. 

“I know that the resurgence of the virus, and the response now required, will place even more pressure on staff,” he told the committee.

Reid explained to the committee that the winter season in any year presents additional challenges to health systems, but theses pressures are now “compounded by the massive increase in Covid-19 infections we are currently experiencing”.

He said this rise in cases is leading to presentations in emergency departments and onwards to wards and intensive care units.

“Emergency Departments continue to operate distinct pathways of care for Covidand non-Covid patients, and this places a huge demand on staffing and space available,” he said.

Reid told the committee that a consequence of the significant rise in hospital attendances through emergency departments has been the necessity to relieve the overall pressure on hospitals by evaluating planned procedures and cancelling less urgent appointments for both day cases and in-patients.

He said the number of cancellations and non-booking of planned surgery has been growing due to the growing incidence of Covid-19 in hospitals.

He said the HSE’s winter plan will focus on avoidance of hospital admittance unless absolutely necessary, patient flow through hospitals, and safe and timely departure of patients from hospital.

The use of private hospitals where required to increase capacity in the short-term is part of the plan, he said.

Reid also provided an update on the rollout of the Covid-19 booster vaccination programme. To date, more than 630,000 boosters have been administered.

He said the over 80s and long-term care groups are “substantially complete” and more than half of over 70s (190,000 people) have received their jab. Among the over 60s, 43,000 boosters have been administered. 

Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

