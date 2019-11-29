The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LONDON BRIDGE: A male suspect has died after being shot and a number of people have been injured in a terror attack on London Bridge this afternoon. Keep up on developments as we get them on TheJournal.ie’s liveblog.



2. #TROLLEYS: This year has seen the highest number of patients on trolleys in any year since records began.

3. #LISA SMITH: Tusla is involved in the welfare plans being put in place for Lisa Smith’s two-year-old child ahead of their return to Ireland by the end of this week.

4. #PSNI: Detectives in Northern Ireland are treating the death of 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon as murder.

5. #BY-ELECTION: Voters have been heading to the polls in four Dáil by-elections to replace TDs election to the European Parliament last May.