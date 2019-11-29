This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Friday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Orla Dwyer Friday 29 Nov 2019, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,708 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4912166
Image: Shutterstock/Steve Lovegrove
Image: Shutterstock/Steve Lovegrove

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #LONDON BRIDGE: A male suspect has died after being shot and a number of people have been injured in a terror attack on London Bridge this afternoon. Keep up on developments as we get them on TheJournal.ie’s liveblog. 

2. #TROLLEYS: This year has seen the highest number of patients on trolleys in any year since records began. 

3. #LISA SMITH: Tusla is involved in the welfare plans being put in place for Lisa Smith’s two-year-old child ahead of their return to Ireland by the end of this week.

4. #PSNI: Detectives in Northern Ireland are treating the death of 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon as murder. 

5. #BY-ELECTION: Voters have been heading to the polls in four Dáil by-elections to replace TDs election to the European Parliament last May. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

