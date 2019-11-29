Several injured in attack at London Bridge - police say a man has been detained

POLICE IN LONDON have detained a man after a stabbing incident at London Bridge.

Metropolitan Police said a number of people have been injured and a man has been detained by police.

It said officers were called to a stabbing at a premises near to London Bridge at 1.58pm, and that other emergency services also attended.

“A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow,” the police service said in a tweet.

London Ambulance Service has declared a major incident and has a number of crews at the scene.

Video footage has emerged appearing to show people struggling with a man at one end of the bridge. At the end of the footage, armed officers appear to shoot at the man as he remains on the ground.

Witnesses in the area at the time reported hearing gunshots.

BBC correspondent John McManus earlier told BBC News that he had heard several shots on London Bridge.

“Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge,” he said.

“There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man.”

BBC reporter John McManus says he saw a group of men on London Bridge and there "appeared to be a fight going on". Armed police then quickly arrived and shots were firedhttps://t.co/x1pXsMDwuK pic.twitter.com/b7OBqIPN0c — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) November 29, 2019 Source: BBC Breaking News /Twitter

One eyewitness told Sky News that “it looked like four or five people” involved in what appeared to be a fight. She then heard someone saying “get back” and she ran from the scene.

“I heard sirens very quickly after the gunshots so I think the emergency response was very quick ,” she said.

“I didn’t know what direction the gunshots were being fired; whether they were being fired in my direction.”

British Transport Police said London Bridge station is currently closed and trains are not stopping.

With reporting from PA.