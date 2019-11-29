This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 29 November, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Several injured in attack at London Bridge - police say a man has been detained

London Ambulance Service has declared a major incident and has a number of crews at the scene.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 29 Nov 2019, 2:29 PM
41 minutes ago 26,388 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4911768

POLICE IN LONDON have detained a man after a stabbing incident at London Bridge. 

Metropolitan Police said a number of people have been injured and a man has been detained by police.

It said officers were called to a stabbing at a premises near to London Bridge at 1.58pm, and that other emergency services also attended.

“A man has been detained by police. We believe a number of people have been injured. Further info to follow,” the police service said in a tweet.

London Ambulance Service has declared a major incident and has a number of crews at the scene. 

Video footage has emerged appearing to show people struggling with a man at one end of the bridge. At the end of the footage, armed officers appear to shoot at the man as he remains on the ground.

Witnesses in the area at the time reported hearing gunshots. 

BBC correspondent John McManus earlier told BBC News that he had heard several shots on London Bridge.

“Just a few minutes ago I was walking across London Bridge on the south bank to the north bank of the bridge,” he said.

“There appeared to be a fight going on on the other side of the bridge, with several men attacking one man.”

One eyewitness told Sky News that “it looked like four or five people” involved in what appeared to be a fight. She then heard someone saying “get back” and she ran from the scene.

“I heard sirens very quickly after the gunshots so I think the emergency response was very quick ,” she said.

“I didn’t know what direction the gunshots were being fired; whether they were being fired in my direction.”

British Transport Police said London Bridge station is currently closed and trains are not stopping.

With reporting from PA.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie