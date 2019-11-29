Detectives treating case of 11-month-old boy who died in Armagh as murder

DETECTIVES IN THE North are treating as murder the death of 11-month-old Hunter McGleenon.

The boy died overnight on Monday in Keady, Co Armagh.

Following the results of a post-mortem which was completed yesterday, the PSNI confirmed this morning the case was being treated as murder.

Detective chief inspector Eamonn Corrigan, who’s leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts remain with Hunter’s family and loved ones who are coming to terms with their devastating loss.

This is something no parent should ever have to experience. His family should be looking forward to Hunter’s second Christmas.

Corrigan said that a 31-year-old man has been arrested and remains in custody at this time.

Police were given an extra 36 hours to question him following his arrest, and this expires at midnight tonight.

Source: PSNI

“As part of my investigation, I am interested in the movements of a White BMW 5 Series, registration 11D14035, around the Keady area during the early hours of Tuesday 26 November,” Corrigan said, adding an appeal for anyone with information to come forward.