The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #TESTIMONY: The Tánaiste said it’s “not acceptable” that representatives from the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes have not answered questions about their findings.

2. #VACCINATION: Almost 2.9 million Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in Ireland.

3. #IMMUNITY: Hiqa advised NPHET to extend the period of presumptive Covid-19 immunity from six to nine months post-infection.

4. #TRIAL: Kevin Lunney described in the Special Criminal Court how he crawled injured on a country road after being abducted in 2019.

5. #FACILITIES: Dublin City Council is to install more toilets and bins across the city from this weekend, along with staff to maintain them, following criticism of a lack of facilities.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings in one of the above stories.