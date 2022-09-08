The 5 at 5: Thursday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
Updated 56 minutes ago
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #BRITISH QUEEN: Buckingham Palace has said that Queen Elizabeth II is being kept “under medical supervision” at her residence in Balmoral.
2. #WITHDRAWN: Blathnaid Ní Chofaigh has withdrawn her sexual harassment claims against RTÉ at the Workplace Relations Commission.
3. #SHUT: Three food businesses have been served with closure orders in the past month by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI).
4. #CAO: Leaving Cert 2020 students are finding out today what third-level offers will come from the grades and subsequent ‘points’ they received for this year’s exams.
5. #CHARGE: Conor McGregor has been charged with an additional offence in conjunction with six existing driving charges, a court has heard.
