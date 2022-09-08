Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Thursday 8 September 2022
Blathnaid Ní Chofaigh withdraws sexual harassment claims against RTÉ

Ní Chofaigh said she was sexually harassed, victimised and isolated in RTÉ.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 8 Sep 2022, 5:29 PM
27 minutes ago 4,790 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5861062
Image: RTÉ
Image: RTÉ

RTÉ PRESENTER BLATHNAID Ní Chofaigh has withdrawn her sexual harassment claims against RTÉ at the Workplace Relations Commission.

In her complaint, Ní Chofaigh had said she was sexually harassed, victimised and isolated at Montrose.

At a previous hearing, WRC adjudicator Breiffini O’Neill said he would hear evidence about events which are meant to have happened in a hotel following a photo-shoot in private.

O’Neill explained that the alleged incident involved “a couple of high-profile individuals” who were completely incidental to the central allegations of the case but he believed their names “should not come out”.

However, in a statement released by the WRC on Ní Chofaigh’s behalf today, all allegations against the national broadcaster were withdrawn. 

The statement added that Ní Chofaigh had not received any compensation in relation to this agreement. 

It read: “The Claimant withdraws her proceedings before the Workplace Relations Commission. The Claimant withdraws her allegations of discrimination against the Respondent.

“The Claimant accepts the outcome of the RTÉ investigation processes in respect of all matters. The parties confirm they are both satisfied to have reached agreement to draw a line in the sand and move on from these matters in light of their ongoing working relationship.

“The Claimant confirms no compensation was paid to her in the context of this agreement.”

