EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you a roundup of five of the day’s biggest news stories.

1. #COLLINS: Fianna Fáil’s Niall Collins has said he is in “absolutely no doubt” that his actions in relation to the sale of Limerick County Council land was “at all times legally correct”.

2. #SUDAN: Tánaiste Michéal Martin has confirmed that 122 Irish citizens have been evacuated from Sudan.

3. #GSOC: A man has been arrested in connection with a probe into claims a GSOC investigator attended a party where Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch celebrated being cleared of a role in the Regency Hotel attack.

4. #CRASH: Three people have died in a road traffic collision in Co Tyrone.

5. #RIP: Jerry Springer, the one-time US mayor and well known talk show host, has died at the age of 79.