British citizens in Sudan warned there's no guarantee on evacuation flights once ceasefire ends

THOUSANDS OF BRITISH nationals in Sudan have been warned that there is no guarantee on further evacuation flights once the ceasefire expires tonight night.

UK military chiefs said at least 500 people a day can be rescued from an airfield near the capital Khartoum, amid fears bloody clashes will resume when the fragile truce between the warring factions ends.

As of yesterday, 88 Irish citizens have been evacuated from Sudan on flights arranged by EU partners and the UK.

However, British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly has warned that the UK “cannot guarantee” how many further flights will depart after the deadline is reached at midnight local time.

He urged UK nationals who wish to leave Sudan to make their way to the Wadi Saeedna air strip “as soon as possible”.

As of Monday, advice to Irish citizens in Sudan was to “shelter in place”.

While Paul Westbury, East Africa Security Advisor with aid agency GOAL, agreed with this advice, he also cautioned that “the person involved really has to make that decision”.

“If they think it’s safe, then they should stay, but if they feel they have to go, then they have to make a calculated assessment of what they need to do,” Westbury told The Journal on Tuesday.

Evacuation efforts

More than 530 people had been airlifted to safety on six flights as of 9pm last night, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said.

The first plane carrying UK citizens touched down on British soil earlier in the day, having left Larnaca in Cyprus, where they were initially evacuated.

More than 2,000 British nationals in Sudan have registered with the FCDO under evacuation plans, but thousands more could be in the war-torn nation.

British prime minister Rishi Sunak was told by military chiefs that flights can continue “for as long as we need to” even if the US-brokered pause in fighting breaks.

Cleverly tweeted: “The 72-hour ceasefire in Sudan ends tomorrow night (27 April).

“We cannot guarantee how many further flights will depart once the ceasefire ends.

“If you plan to leave Sudan please travel to the British Evacuation Centre as soon as possible.”

The UK’s Africa minister Andrew Mitchell said the evacuation mission was “going very smoothly” with “no great backlog, no great congestion” at the air strip.

But he warned “we are absolutely in the hands of the ceasefire”.

Mitchell told Sky News: “We are doing everything we can to make sure it’s prolonged and on the wider stage, too, trying to negotiate for a longer ceasefire, because if the combatants don’t lay down their arms and return to barracks, there’s going to be a humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan.”

He said that “at the moment those safe and legal routes don’t exist” for refugees from Sudan to claim asylum in the UK.

A spokesperson from the Department of Foreign Affairs yesterday told The Journal that EU and UK evacuation missions are “only in a position to accommodate those with EU/UK citizenship and their dependents”.

Delays

The UK was reportedly accused of delaying Germany’s efforts to evacuate its citizens from Sudan with its mission to rescue British embassy staff at the weekend.

The BBC reported that it was told by senior German political sources that British forces landed in the country without the permission of the Sudanese army, so angering them that they temporarily barred access to the airfield that European nations were hoping to use.

However, a defence source dismissed the claim the UK military arrived without authorisation as “complete nonsense”, while the Ministry of Defence denied that Britain was responsible for any delay.

The British Government is working to provide other routes out of Sudan, with HMS Lancaster progressing towards Port Sudan, the Red Sea dock some 500 miles from Khartoum that could possibly be used in a seaborne operation.

But with UK nationals being told to make their own way to evacuation sites, that trip would be made particularly challenging by fuel shortages and the traffic of people fleeing.