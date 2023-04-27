Three dead and four injured after collision involving minivan and lorry in Tyrone

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LAST UPDATE | 38 minutes ago
THREE PEOPLE HAVE died in a road traffic collision in Co Tyrone.
Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 7.20am in the Tullyvay Road area of the A5, close to Aughnacloy.
It is understood a minivan with several passengers and a lorry were involved in the collision.
The road forms part of the main route from Dublin to Derry and is around four miles from the border in Co Monaghan.
It was closed in both directions as a result and the PSNI has since confirmed that three people have died in the collision, while four others have been hospitalised.
The road remains closed and a PSNI spokesperson said officers are in attendance at the scene and an investigation has commenced.
SDLP MLA for West Tyrone Daniel McCrossan said it is his understanding that those killed were from the Strabane area.
McCrossan said “many hearts will be broken and sore by the devastating news which has hit our community very hard”.
Many hearts across Strabane will be broken & sore by the devastating news which has hit our community very hard.— Daniel McCrossan MLA 🕊 (@McCrossanMLA) April 27, 2023
There are no words on this earth for a such a painful & personal loss and I know it will be felt most acutely by the many affected and by our entire local community
West Tyrone MP for Sinn Fein Órfhlaith Begley called the incident “heart breaking” and added that her thoughts are with all those involved in the collision.
More heartbreaking news on the A5.— Órfhlaith Begley MP (@OrfhlaithBegley) April 27, 2023
My thoughts are with all involved this morning in the very serious road collision near Aughnacloy.
The news of yet another tragedy on the A5 further re-enforces the need for its long-overdue upgrade. pic.twitter.com/hxvkWkQMJ5
