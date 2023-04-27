Advertisement

Thursday 27 April 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Google Maps The incident happened in the Tullyvar Road area.
# Aughnacloy
Three dead and four injured after collision involving minivan and lorry in Tyrone
The road forms part of the main route from Dublin to Derry and is around four miles from the border in Co Monaghan.
Updated 38 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 38 minutes ago

THREE PEOPLE HAVE died in a road traffic collision in Co Tyrone.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 7.20am in the Tullyvay Road area of the A5, close to Aughnacloy.

It is understood a minivan with several passengers and a lorry were involved in the collision.

The road forms part of the main route from Dublin to Derry and is around four miles from the border in Co Monaghan. 

It was closed in both directions as a result and the PSNI has since confirmed that three people have died in the collision, while four others have been hospitalised.

The road remains closed and a PSNI spokesperson said officers are in attendance at the scene and an investigation has commenced.

SDLP MLA for West Tyrone Daniel McCrossan said it is his understanding that those killed were from the Strabane area.

McCrossan said “many hearts will be broken and sore by the devastating news which has hit our community very hard”.

West Tyrone MP for Sinn Fein Órfhlaith Begley called the incident “heart breaking” and added that her thoughts are with all those involved in the collision.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
Diarmuid Pepper
