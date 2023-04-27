US talk show host Jerry Springer dies aged 79

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
JERRY SPRINGER, THE one-time US mayor and well known talk show host, has died at the age of 79.
Springer served as the Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978.
He is best known for hosting the Jerry Springer talk show between 1991 and 2018.
Family spokesman Jene Galvin said in a statement: “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word.
“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humour will live on.”
Springer died peacefully at his home in Chicago after a brief illness, the statement added.
The Jerry Springer Show began life as an ordinary talk show focusing on social issues and US politics.
But in an effort to boost ratings, the son of Jewish German immigrants switched things up dramatically after a few years, focusing on salacious and outrageous content.
In most episodes, guests came to talk about family problems and expose adultery and other transgressions.
Springer would try hard to mediate but the encounters often ended up in fisticuffs, with guests being held back by security guards.
In the late 1990s the show topped the daytime television ratings in the US, beating out even Oprah.
In this decade, the show has drawn less attention but will still seen in most of America.
Springer had stepped down from The Jerry Springer Podcast, after eight years, in December.
With reporting by Press Association and AFP
