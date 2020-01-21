This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 21 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 21 Jan 2020, 5:02 PM
58 minutes ago 1,928 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4974108
A man walks with two sheep and three dogs in Saxony.
Image: DPA/PA Images
A man walks with two sheep and three dogs in Saxony.
A man walks with two sheep and three dogs in Saxony.
Image: DPA/PA Images

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GE 2020: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he would be open to a three-way debate between himself, Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald, as Sinn Féin renewed its criticism of its exclusion from a number of upcoming debates.

With the election just under three weeks away, a number of voter registration drives have been launched. 

2. #DAVOS: Teen activist Greta Thunberg has slammed the business elite for doing “pretty much nothing” on climate change during an appearance at the World Economic Forum

3. #EMERGENCY RESPONSE: A letter from within the Garda Emergency Response Unit has claimed that the minimum number of ERU officers are not always on duty to perform tactical stops or interventions.

4. #VACCINATION: A free dose of the MMR vaccine is being offered to anyone between the ages of 11 and 30 as part of a HSE initiative to counter a sharp rise in mumps cases.

5. #TRUMP ON TRIAL: US President Donald Trump’s historic impeachment trial begins in earnest in the Senate today where Senators will ultimately decide if Trump abused his office and obstructed Congress.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie