The 5 at 5: Tuesday

A man walks with two sheep and three dogs in Saxony.

1. #GE 2020: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said he would be open to a three-way debate between himself, Micheál Martin and Mary Lou McDonald, as Sinn Féin renewed its criticism of its exclusion from a number of upcoming debates.

With the election just under three weeks away, a number of voter registration drives have been launched.

2. #DAVOS: Teen activist Greta Thunberg has slammed the business elite for doing “pretty much nothing” on climate change during an appearance at the World Economic Forum.

3. #EMERGENCY RESPONSE: A letter from within the Garda Emergency Response Unit has claimed that the minimum number of ERU officers are not always on duty to perform tactical stops or interventions.

4. #VACCINATION: A free dose of the MMR vaccine is being offered to anyone between the ages of 11 and 30 as part of a HSE initiative to counter a sharp rise in mumps cases.

5. #TRUMP ON TRIAL: US President Donald Trump’s historic impeachment trial begins in earnest in the Senate today where Senators will ultimately decide if Trump abused his office and obstructed Congress.