The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.
1.#BLEAK OUTLOOK: The European Commission has downgraded its 2020 outlook for the Irish, eurozone and broader European Union economies.
2. #APP AND AT ‘EM: The new Covid-19 contact tracing app has launched – it’s live, downloadable and apparently ready to help the health authorities tackle the spread of the virus.
3. #PROBE: A garda detective arrested over a home insurance scam is at the centre of a number of other allegations.
4. #LIBEL: Johnny Depp is not and never has been a “wife-beater”, his lawyers have told the UK’s High Court.
5. #GUILTY: Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has admitted assaulting his partner in a drunken and “sustained” attack.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS