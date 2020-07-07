The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1.#BLEAK OUTLOOK: The European Commission has downgraded its 2020 outlook for the Irish, eurozone and broader European Union economies.

2. #APP AND AT ‘EM: The new Covid-19 contact tracing app has launched – it’s live, downloadable and apparently ready to help the health authorities tackle the spread of the virus.

3. #PROBE: A garda detective arrested over a home insurance scam is at the centre of a number of other allegations.

4. #LIBEL: Johnny Depp is not and never has been a “wife-beater”, his lawyers have told the UK’s High Court.

5. #GUILTY: Kasabian frontman Tom Meighan has admitted assaulting his partner in a drunken and “sustained” attack.