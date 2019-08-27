This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Dominic McGrath Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 4:59 PM
50 minutes ago 1,253 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4784298
Image: Shutterstock/sergo iv
Image: Shutterstock/sergo iv

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CLOGHERHEAD: A man in his 30s has been shot dead in Clogherhead in Co Louth this afternoon. The shooting is thought to be related to the ongoing gang feud in Drogheda. 

2. #MENTAL HEALTH: Ireland’s first study of third-level students’ mental health has suggested that over a third are suffering from anxiety, with many others experiencing depression and stress. 

3. #BEEF PROTESTS: Protests are continuing at some meat processing plants as the row over beef prices continues and the Beef Plan Movement rejected a draft deal reached between farmers, the meat industry and the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed. 

4. #VINCENT PARSONS: Gardaí have said that the alleged attackers of the 34-year-old father-of-two, who died yesterday evening after an assault on Saturday in Tallaght, were not known to the victim.

5. #RISING: Ireland’s population has risen to 4.92 million over the last year – but more Irish people are leaving than returning. 

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
dominic@thejournal.ie

