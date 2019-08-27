The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #CLOGHERHEAD: A man in his 30s has been shot dead in Clogherhead in Co Louth this afternoon. The shooting is thought to be related to the ongoing gang feud in Drogheda.

2. #MENTAL HEALTH: Ireland’s first study of third-level students’ mental health has suggested that over a third are suffering from anxiety, with many others experiencing depression and stress.

3. #BEEF PROTESTS: Protests are continuing at some meat processing plants as the row over beef prices continues and the Beef Plan Movement rejected a draft deal reached between farmers, the meat industry and the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed.

4. #VINCENT PARSONS: Gardaí have said that the alleged attackers of the 34-year-old father-of-two, who died yesterday evening after an assault on Saturday in Tallaght, were not known to the victim.

5. #RISING: Ireland’s population has risen to 4.92 million over the last year – but more Irish people are leaving than returning.