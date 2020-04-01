The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MAIN POINTS: Here is everything you need to know today about Covid-19 in Ireland and internationally.

2. #TONY HOLOHAN: Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer is in hospital for tests unrelated to Covid-19.

3. #SEANAD: Former Sinn Fein MEP Lynn Boylan and former Independent senator Rónán Mullen have won seats in the Seanad.

4. #COVID-19: Contact tracing will now be carried out for those suspected of having Covid-19 under new measures to tackle the virus, the Health Minister has said.

5 #DUBLIN BUS: Workers at Dublin Bus have been told that they must take annual leave during the Covid-19 crisis, which one TD described as “effectively stealing their annual holidays”.