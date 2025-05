NEW ‘CRIMINAL ORGANISATION’ charges have been brought against five men accused of attacking a man allegedly branded “RAT” and beaten in west Dublin.

Brothers Jason Hennessy Jr, 28, Devon Hennessy, 29, and 22-year-old Brandon Hennessy of Sheephill Avenue, Kenneth Fitzsimons, 45, and his son, Dean Fitzsimons, 24, of Castlecurragh Vale, Dublin 15, were remanded in custody earlier in connection with an incident on 12 February last at the Hennessy’s home.

They were charged with various offences, including: causing serious harm to the alleged victim and falsely imprisoning him, as well as producing an article during a dispute.

However, the five appeared again before Judge Alan Mitchell at Cloverhill District Court today when gardaí charged each of them with more serious offences.

They were under Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006, “for the purpose of enhancing the ability of a criminal organisation to commit a serious offence”, on 12 February at the Hennessys’ house.

Brandon Hennessy is accused of knowingly “holding down” the man while “RAT” was branded onto his face and torso.

Jason Hennessy and Dean Fitzsimons received identical charges alleging that their role was “branding the word RAT to the face and torso” of the man.

Kenneth Fitzsimons and Devon Hennessy’s new charges were the same, accusing them of assaulting the man “in preparation for branding the word RAT onto his face and torso”.

It is alleged that when the five men committed the offences outlined, they were “participating in an activity of the organisation”.

Garda Sergeant Emma Ryan told Judge Mitchell they did not reply when charged. The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed a trial on indictment at a higher level.

The five men represented by solicitors Amanda Connolly and Simon Fleming have yet to enter pleas.

They were remanded in custody pending the preparation of books of evidence and will appear again next Tuesday.

Due to the category of the new charges, bail applications can only be made in the High Court.