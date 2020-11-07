#Open journalism No news is bad news

Coronavirus: Five deaths and 335 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland now stands at 1,945.

By Lauren Boland Saturday 7 Nov 2020, 5:05 PM
1 hour ago 28,192 Views 51 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5258872
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS have confirmed a further 335 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

In the latest update this afternoon, the Department of Health confirmed that five more people have died with Covid-19.

In total, 64,855 people have tested positive for Covid-19 since the first outbreak of the virus here, and 1,945 have died.

Of the cases confirmed today, 155 are men, 177 are women and 64% are under the age of 45.

The median age of the cases confirmed today is 37.

72 of the cases are in Dublin, 41 in Donegal, 26 in Mayo, 25 in Cork, 23 in Kerry, and the remaining 148 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today, 284 Covid-19 patients are in hospital, including 23 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

40 Covid-19 patients are currently in ICU.

The national 14-day incidence is now 185.6 per 100,000 people.

18 previously confirmed cases have been denotified following the validation of data at the Health Protection Surveillance Center, which is reflected in the total of 64,855.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said that the “commitment to the spirit of the public health advice shown by people across Ireland since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic is to be commended”.

“This includes wearing a face mask where social distancing is difficult, in shops and on public transport,” Holohan said.

“However, it is also vital that they are worn correctly and safely. Ensure you are fully covering both your mouth and nose with the face mask. Remember, visors do not offer the same benefits as face masks,” he said.

“I want to particularly highlight that it is very important that those who work in settings such as retail avoid the use of visors and instead use face masks. Face masks offer far better protection, and they should be worn by everyone who can wear them. Wearing one prevents someone who does not know they have COVID-19 from spreading it to another person.”

“They are a key element of our defence against this virus, alongside staying at home and avoiding meeting people outside your household.”

 Yesterday, health officials confirmed that a further eight people in Ireland had died with Covid-19 and 499 more people had tested positive for the virus. 

Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

