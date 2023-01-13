Advertisement

Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
# Courts
Five men due in court as part of probe into drug-related intimidation
The men have been charged with a total of 19 offences relating to the investigation.
1 hour ago

FIVE MEN ARE due in court as part of an ongoing Garda investigation into drug-related intimidation in north Dublin.

The men – four of whom are in their 20s and one in his 30s – have been charged with a total of 19 offences relating to the investigation.

Four are expected to appear before Swords District Court today, while the fifth is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

The investigations, dubbed Operation Fógra, are in response to drug-related intimidation, which has been identified as a major source of community harm and fear in the Dublin Metropolitan Region and is a motive for various forms of criminality.

